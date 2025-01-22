Advertisment
Business

Jio snaps declining trend, adds 12.1 lakh mobile users in Nov: TRAI

NewsDrum Desk
Reliance Jio Network 5G

New Delhi: Reliance Jio added 12.1 lakh wireless subscribers in November, pushing its mobile user tally to 46.12 crore, while rivals Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and state-owned BSNL suffered subscriber losses, according to TRAI's latest data.

Jio snapped decline of past four months, and spruced up its mobile user tally to 46.12 crore in November.

Bharti Airtel lost 11.4 lakh wireless subscribers in November as its mobile user base slid to 38.4 crore.

Vodafone Idea too suffered subscriber losses, with its mobile user count shrinking by 15 lakh users to 20.8 crore customers.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd which had enjoyed subscriber gains over past few months, benefitting from tariff hikes effected by private telcos and SIM consolidation, however, logged subscriber losses this time around.

BSNL's wireless subscriber numbers fell by 3.4 lakh during the month to end at 9.20 crore users, data showed.

