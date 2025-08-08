Jio Studio films' box office collection crossed Rs 1,000 cr mark in FY25

New Delhi: Jio Studios' total Net Box Office Collection (NBOC) has surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore level in India during FY25, according to the latest annual report of Reliance Industries.

In the year-ago period, the films produced by the media and content arm of Reliance Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company garnered Rs 700 crore at the box office.

Terming FY25 as a "landmark year", Jio Studio further strengthens its market leadership in Indian entertainment with a robust slate of over 40 films and web originals spanning multiple languages and platforms.

"Dominating the Hindi box office, three of its films ranked among the year's top five hits, contributing to over 40 per cent of the industry's total India Net Box Office Collection (NBOC), surpassing Rs 1,000 crore," the annual report said.

The three Jio Studio films are - 'Stree 2', 'Singham Again' and 'Sky Force'. Moreover, 'Stree 2' emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, it said.

Besides theatres, Jio Studios' films and originals have consistently broken viewership records across leading OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.

"'Laapataa Ladies' ranked among the top 3 most-watched Hindi films on Netflix, dominating global charts for weeks. 'Mrs' achieved a record-breaking debut on ZEE5, garnering over 500 million viewing minutes within its first three weeks and becoming Google's most searched film of the year," the annual report said.

Stree 2's soundtrack, headlined by the chart-topping hit 'Aaj Ki Raat', amassed over 2 billion views and streams across YouTube and Spotify, solidifying its status as a pop culture phenomenon.

Beyond commercial success, Jio Studios received industry recognition, earning 65-plus prestigious awards, including 15 wins at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards and accolades from the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation.

"Additionally, four Jio Studios films were featured in IMDb's Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024," it said.

Expanding its regional footprint, the studio made significant strides in Marathi cinema. Upcoming projects include the highly anticipated magnum opus 'Raja Shivaji' and the biopic of India's first Olympic medal-winning wrestler, Khashaba Jadhav.

"With a strong line-up of forthcoming projects, it continues to reaffirm its position as a trailblazer and global leader in Indian entertainment," it said.