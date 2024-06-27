Jio to raise mobile services rates by 12-27 pc from July 3

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The country's top telecom operator Jio will increase mobile services rates by 12-27 per cent from July 3, according to a company statement.

This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years.

"The introduction of new plans is a step in the direction of furthering industry innovation and driving sustainable growth through investments in 5G and AI technology," Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman, Akash M Ambani said in the statement.

The company has raised mobile services rates across almost all plans.

Price of the lowest recharge is being raised to Rs 19, about 27 per cent higher than Rs 15 for 1 GB data add-on-pack.

The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost Rs 449 as against Rs 399.

Jio has also raised the price of the popular Rs 666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity by about 20 per cent to Rs 799.

Prices of the annual recharge plans will be increased by 20-21 per cent from Rs 1,559 to Rs 1,899 and from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599.

"Unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB per day and above plans... The new plans will be made effective on July 3, 2024 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels," the statement said.