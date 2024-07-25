Jio to waive Rs 1,000 installation charge on AirFiber connection till Aug 15

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Jio will waive the Rs 1,000 installation charge on AirFibre till August 15 which will lead to up to 30 per cent discount for entry-level plans, according to company sources.

The company in the June 2024 quarter had reported to have added over 11 lakh new AirFiber connections across India.

"Jio will waive Rs 1,000 installation charge across all plans from July 26 till August 15. For the entry-level segment, it will amount to a 30 per cent discount on JioAirFiber plans," the source said.

Subscribers availing Jio AirFiber connections are required to pay for at least three months. The company offers monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual plans based on download speed limits in various price ranges. PTI PRS MR