Jio tops in 5G speed, availability, its utilisation by subscribers: Open Signal

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Jio leads the 5G segment in terms of speed, availability of signals and its utilisation by subscribers, broadband network research firm Open Signal said on Monday.
The report based on data collected between September 1 - November 30, 2025 said that moving from 4G to 5G delivers multi-fold gains in download speeds and a more consistent, “good enough” experience.
According to the report, 5G download speed during the study period was 199.7 megabit per second (mbps) which is 11 times more than 4G download speed on its network. 5G speed on Bharti Airtel network was 7 times more than that of 4G at 187.2 mbps while Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G network showed download speed of 138.1 mbps which was six times faster.
"Across all operators, 5G users experience fewer interruptions and less performance volatility than on 4G. This reinforces that the value of 5G lies not only in peak speeds, but in delivering a more reliable day-to-day experience," the report said.
Open Signal measures availability of 5G signal during day and time users with 5G device and subscription spent on utilising those signals.
The report found that Jio had the highest availability of 5G signals during 68.1 per cent of time during the research period and its subscriber could utilise it for 67.3 per cent of time.
"Jio converts availability into usage almost one-to-one, with 67.3 per cent Time on 5G versus 68.1 per cent 5G Availability. Its Standalone (SA) architecture, combined with 700 MHz spectrum for deep indoor penetration, enables devices to remain on 5G throughout active data sessions – translating coverage directly into experience," the report said.
Opensignal said that its 5G Availability metric measured the proportion of time users were actively connected to a 5G network bearer.
"This remains a critical indicator of real-world 5G utilisation, showing how often users benefit from 5G performance in practice. To better reflect what this metric captures, Opensignal has renamed it Time on 5G – the percentage of time users with a 5G device are actually connected to 5G," the report said.
Airtel network showed 66.6 per cent availability, but users spend only 28 per cent of their time on 5G.
"This reflects characteristics of its (Airtel) Non-Standalone (NSA) deployment, where 5G relies on a 4G anchor for control signalling," the report said.
Open Signal study found Vi network had 32.5 per cent availability and 9.7 per cent time on 5G, consistent with a network still in the early phases of deployment rather than indicating inherent performance limitations.
"With sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphones accelerating adoption, network stress will only increase.
"With sub-Rs 10,000 5G smartphones accelerating adoption, network stress will only increase.

The next phase of India's digital journey will be won by operators that can balance scale with consistency, and deliver a 5G experience that remains reliably "good enough" for everyday life," the report said.