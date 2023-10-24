Jio tops in all nine mobile network parameters in first half of 2023: Ookla

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Telecom major Jio has topped across nine mobile network parameters in the first half of 2023, Broadband speed and quality research firm Ookla said on Tuesday.

According to Ookla, Jio emerged as the number 1 network in India, winning all nine awards for mobile networks in the market, including all awards for 5G networks.

The achievement is a first for any service provider anywhere in the world, it said.

Among the nine parameters, Jio bagged the top rank for best 5G gaming experience network in the country with a score of 87.09, video experience with 86.23, mobile gaming experience (77.31), mobile video experience (77.04), fastest 5G mobile network with a speed score of 335.75, and best mobile coverage, with a score of 801.

"Over the past seven years, we've set several global benchmarks, propelling India into digital prominence. Today, our ambitions are even higher, and our faith in India's digital future is as strong as ever," Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said.

"I am particularly proud of our speed of the committed True 5G rollout. Today, we have covered the entire country with a robust True 5G network ahead of our promised timeframe of December 2023," he said.

"We are pleased to recognise Jio's efforts in providing the best customer experience in speed, video, and gaming to their customers. These awards and this recognition makes them the most awarded network in India, reaffirming Jio's ambition to offer the best-in-class network to their consumers," Ookla President and CEO Stephen Bye said in a statement. PTI PRS TRB TRB