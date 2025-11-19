New Delhi: Jio has spruced up its AI offering to now include Google's latest Gemini 3 model as part of Jio Gemini Pro Plan, making it available free for 18 months for the telco's users having unlimited 5G data plan.

The Gemini Pro Plan (valued at Rs 35,100) will be free for 18 months to every eligible Jio Unlimited 5G customer, expanding beyond the previous youth-only offer, according to the company.

The offer can be instantly activated on the MyJio app via a 'Claim Now' banner.

Jio said it is bringing significant enhancements to its Jio Gemini offer proposition with the roll-out of Google Gemini 3 as part of the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, available free for 18 months to all Jio Unlimited 5G customers.

"Biggest AI drop of the year! Unlock Google's newest AI model, Gemini 3. Pro Plan now free for 18 months with the Jio Unlimited 5G plan," Jio said in a post on X.

Biggest AI drop of the year!

Unlock Google’s newest AI model, Gemini 3.

Pro Plan now FREE for 18 months with the Jio Unlimited 5G plan.

Don't miss out. 🏃‍♂️https://t.co/y7lbDQk52I#GoogleGemini#JioTrue5G#AIForEveryone#Jio#AIpic.twitter.com/YbjZA6bPBV — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) November 19, 2025

Google has announced Gemini 3, and has labelled the latest version of its artificial intelligence model Gemini as its "most intelligent model". Gemini 3 is "state-of-the-art in reasoning, built to grasp depth and nuance - whether it's perceiving the subtle clues in a creative idea, or peeling apart the overlapping layers of a difficult problem", according to a Google blogpost.

Google said Gemini 3 is far better at figuring out the context and intent behind user request, requiring less prompting. Gemini 3 in AI Mode will make a day-one debut in Search offering, more complex reasoning and new dynamic experiences.

The tech titan further announced that Gemini 3 is also coming today to the Gemini app, to developers in AI Studio and Vertex AI, and in its new agentic development platform, Google Antigravity.

Jio's latest offer comes at a time when telecom operators in India are leveraging AI to grab market share, differentiate offerings, and enhance customer engagement.