Jio users face network outage; co says issue fully resolved

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Reliance Jio users on Tuesday complained of connectivity outage with the Downdetector heatmap showing problems being reported by users in different parts of the country, although the telco asserted that the "minor technical issues" were confined to Mumbai and have been resolved.

While a media report claimed that fire at a data centre was responsible for India-wide outage for Reliance Jio users, this could not be independently verified and there was no official word from the company on the same.

Downdetector.com showed over 10,000 reports flagging network issues as complaints by Jio users spiked around noon. The heatmap of the website which tracks outages revealed that users faced problems in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other places.

Reliance Jio spokesperson asserted that while Jio customers in Mumbai had faced problems in availing seamless services this morning due to "minor technical issues", the same has been resolved.

"This morning, some Jio customers in Mumbai faced problems in availing seamless services on account of minor technical issues. The same have been resolved, and seamless services of Jio have been fully restored," Reliance Jio spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: "We regret the inconvenience to our subscribers".

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed Jio users flagging issues, right from absence of signal to patchy internet connectivity.

At one point, the majority of the affected users reported they were facing signal-related issues (no signal), and some flagged mobile internet and broadband-related problems.

Some subscribers took to social media platforms to vent their frustration, while others shared hilarious memes.

According to subscriber tally released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) every month, India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio had nearly 47.6 crore mobile subscribers as on June end, while Bharti Airtel's wireless subscriber base stood at 38.9 crore and Vodafone Idea's at 21.7 crore customers. PTI MBI DRR