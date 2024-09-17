Reliance Jio users flag network issues; co says services fully restored

Mumbai: Reliance Jio users complained of connectivity issues early Tuesday with the Downdetector heatmap showing users reporting problems in some parts.

Reliance Jio spokesperson said while Jio customers in Mumbai faced problems in availing seamless services this morning due to "minor technical issues", the same has been resolved.

"This morning, some Jio customers in Mumbai faced problems in availing seamless services on account of minor technical issues. The same have been resolved, and seamless services of Jio have been fully restored," Reliance Jio spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: "We regret the inconvenience to our subscribers".

Outage tracking website Downdetector showed Jio users flagging issues, right from absence of signal to patchy internet connectivity, while many subscribers took to social media platforms to share humorous memes.