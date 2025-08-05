JioBlackRock AMC launches NFO for 5 index funds

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 JV between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first suite of five index funds through a New Fund Offering (NFO).

The NFO will commence on August 5, 2025, and close on August 12, 2025, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt said in a statement.

This marks a pivotal moment in the organisation's mission to deliver diversification, cost efficiency, reliability, transparency, and digitally empowered investment solutions to Indian investors, it said.

The five index funds include Nifty 50 Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, and Nifty 8-13 year G-Sec Index Fund, it said.

These funds offer simple, affordable investment solutions to both first-time investors looking to build a well-balanced portfolio, as well as experienced investors looking to scale their existing portfolio, it said.

The fund house had mobilised Rs 17,800 crore from maiden NFO. The fund was garnered from three cash/debt mutual fund schemes -- JioBlackRock Overnight Fund, JioBlackRock Liquid Fund and JioBlackRock Money Market Fund. PTI DP DP SHW