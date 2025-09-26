JioBlackRock Mutual Fund CIO sees mkt stability returning from March

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Indian markets are likely to experience continued volatility over the next few quarters before settling into a more stable upward trajectory from March onwards, Rishi Kohli, Chief Investment Officer at JioBlackRock Mutual Fund, said on Friday.

Kohli said the outlook is dictated by fundamental, macro and cyclical factors, and noted that while recent earnings trends have been uneven across sectors, conditions should begin to stabilise in the coming months.

"The volatility in the equity market may continue over the next couple of quarters, but I believe a stability in the scenario would happen from March onwards," Kohli said here.

The fund house, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and global asset management giant BlackRock, is positioning itself as a challenger brand in India's crowded mutual fund industry, which already has more than 40 players.

As part of its expansion, JioBlackRock has launched the Flexi Cap Fund, benchmarked against the NSE 500 index. The new fund -- JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund -- is powered by BlackRock's Systematic Active Equities (SAE) approach.

According to Kohli, a bulk of the portfolio will be invested in large-cap stocks because of the benchmark it is tracking.

A key differentiator, according to the AMC, is the integration of BlackRock's four-decade-old Systematic Active Equities platform, which blends big data, analytics, and human oversight to enhance portfolio construction.

"The Flexi Cap Fund is our first active equity offering that leverages BlackRock's proprietary Systematic Active Equity approach. This reflects our commitment to offering investors a dynamic, differentiated and potentially low-cost investment solution. Backed by SAE, the fund aims to deliver long-term value through a disciplined investment process within a controlled risk framework across market cycles," Kohli said.

The new fund is being offered at a total expense ratio of 0.50 per cent, among the lowest in its category. The new fund offer (NFO) is open until October 7.