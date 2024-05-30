JioCinema IPL viewership spikes 53% in 2024, creates a streaming record of 62 cr

New Delhi: Reliance-owned OTT platform JioCinema, which has live streaming rights for Tata IPL, saw a 53 per cent growth in viewership at 2,600 crore views in the T20 cricket tournament that concluded on May 26.

This was the second season of IPL for JioCinema, in which the platform recorded over 35,000 crore minutes of watch-time, the OTT platform said in a statement.

Moreover, the average time spent per viewer touched 75 minutes from over 60 from the last season of Tata IPL 2023.

"Keeping the momentum going after an incredible opening night, JioCinema's reach grew over 38 per cent, concluding the season at over 62 crore," it said.

This season, JioCinema had a record 28 sponsors and over 1,400 advertisers.

"We conclude the TATA IPL 2024 with a promise to continue to redefine the way sports is consumed in India," said a Viacom18 Spokesperson, adding, "The growth we are seeing year-on-year assures us that our viewer-centric presentation is engaged with and appreciated".

JioCinema opened the 2024 season with over 11.3 crore viewers on the first day, 51 per cent higher than Day 1 of TATA IPL 2023.

"As JioCinema commenced their second season on digital, over 59 crore video views were registered on the platform for the opening day of TATA IPL 2024 which led to 660 crore minutes of watch-time," it said.

Reliance-backed Viacom18 acquired the digital rights for IPL for Rs 20,500 crore in June 2022.

The television rights for the Indian subcontinent is with Disney Star, which is yet to come with its final number of viewers.

After this, JioCinema will focus on the next sports event -- the 2024 Paris Olympics, it added.