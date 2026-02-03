JioStar Group appoints Stephan Bugaj as senior VP of GenAI content

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The JioStar Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Emmy Award winner Stephan Bugaj as its senior vice-president of GenAI content and technology.

The company said it is accelerating its vision for creating AI-native, next-generation experiences, and hired him from Genvid Entertainment, as per an official statement.

* * * * ** Citi appoints Behzad Merchant as business execution lead for India American lender Citi on Tuesday appointed Behzad Merchant as business execution lead for India with additional oversight for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

He will be responsible for driving strategic, business-critical and regulatory initiatives and programmes across India, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Bhagwant Mann unveils Devendra Handa's book on coins Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday unveiled the book 'The Kunindas and Their Coins' on the early Himalayan tribe that issued silver, copper and bronze coins between 200 BCE and 200 CE.

The book is written by Devendra Handa, and published by the Hinduja Foundation, as per an official statement.

***** Founders Forum meeting in Mumbai this month Founders Forum, an invitation-only community of entrepreneurs and investors, will be hosting a meeting in the country's financial capital later this month.

Over 150 founders, global investors, CEOs, and policymakers will participate in the forum and have discussions on technology, scale, capital, and leadership, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR