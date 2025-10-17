JioStar reports Rs 7,232 crore revenue in Q2, profit at Rs 1,322 crore

New Delhi: Media and entertainment platform JioStar on Friday reported revenues of Rs 7,232 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1,322 crore in the September quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

Revenue from operations of JioStar, the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, was at Rs 7,232 crore.

Its EBITDA (pre-tax profit) was at Rs 1,738 crore with an industry-leading margin of 28.1 per cent.

"The network reached over 830 million viewers, delivering over 60 billion hours of watch time on television," said an earnings statement issued by Reliance Industries.

JioStar's revenue in the first half of FY26 was at Rs 18,454 crore, and profit after tax stood at Rs 1,903 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL), the Walt Disney Company and Viacom 18 Media Private had formally announced the merger of their TV and digital platforms on November 14, 2024.

JioHotstar, which was launched after the merger of two leading OTT platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025, averaged 400 million MAUs (monthly active users) in the September quarter. This was led by "robust performance of both sports and entertainment properties", it said.

Recently concluded India–England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy became the most-watched test series ever on a digital platform, with 170 million viewers setting a new benchmark.

"Wimbledon 2025 saw 77 per cent growth on JioHotstar, while the newly acquired US Open 2025 set benchmarks with its watch time, including the highest-ever 388 million minutes on linear TV," it said.

This metric measures the number of unique users who have engaged with an OTT streaming service at least once in a 30-day period.

In the linear segment, the network improved its TV entertainment viewership share by 30 basis points year-on-year to reach 34.5 pr cent.