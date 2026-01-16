JioStar reports Rs 8,010-cr revenue in Q3, profit at Rs 888 cr

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Media and entertainment platform JioStar on Friday posted a gross revenue of Rs 8,010 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 888 crore during the December quarter.

Revenue from operations of JioStar -- a joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney -- was at Rs 7,232 crore in the October-December period.

Its pre-tax profit (EBITDA) was at Rs 1,738 crore with an industry-leading margin of 28.1 per cent.

Its "television network reached over 830 million viewers, delivering over 60 billion hours of watch time", according to an earnings statement issued by Reliance Industries.

The results are not comparable since JioHotstar was launched after the merger of two leading OTT platforms JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar on February 14, 2025.

The platform averaged 450 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the December quarter -- up 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter and almost on a par with the IPL quarter (April-June), which saw a record viewing.

"JioHotstar delivered its highest-ever engagement in Q3 FY26 for entertainment content, driven by Bigg Boss across languages, blockbuster series launches, hit movies like Lokah and Mirai, and a sustained increase in international content consumption," it said.

Its overall subscriptions grew, driven by higher acquisitions and stable subscriber retention.

"Growth was led by continuous leveraging of our stacked content calendar across sports and entertainment properties and strategic product initiatives," it said. PTI KRH TRB