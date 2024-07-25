JioThings,MediaTek partner for indigenously made smart IoT tech for 2-Wheeler EVs

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Semiconductor company MediaTek and Jio Platforms subsidiary JioThings have jointly launched an indigenously made Internet of Things platform for the two-wheeler EV market, a statement said on Thursday.

The platform will provide Smart Digital Cluster and Smart Module specially tailored for the two-wheeler (2W) market and is aimed at strengthening MediaTek and Jio Things presence in Two-Wheeler segment globally, the statement said.

"Jio Things is pleased to collaborate with MediaTek to revolutionize the Mobility industry with our 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, App Suite and Smart Module solutions,” Jio Platforms, President and CEO, Kiran Thomas said.

The smart digital cluster and operating system will enable real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition for control IoT-enabled charging infrastructure, smart battery management system etc optimized for EVs.

The platform will provide access to 'Jio Automotive App Suite' which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR etc to 2-W EV users.

"This cluster aligns with our vision for the future of 2-wheeler smart dashboards," MediaTek, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group, Jerry Yu said.

MediaTek, General Manager, IoT business unit, CK Wang said that the solution jointly developed with JioThings will use Mediatek chipsets as well as IoT Technologies. PTI PRS MR