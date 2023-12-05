Jithesh John takes charge as IBBI's Executive Director

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Jithesh John, a 2001 batch Indian Economic Service Officer, has taken charge as Executive Director of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to a release.

Earlier, John served as an economic adviser in the Ministry of Power.

"Jithesh John took charge as Executive Director, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI)," a release dated December 1 by the IBBI said.

John has a postgraduate degree in Economics. He has completed more than 21 years in Government of India in various capacities. He has worked in various sectors such as financial, energy, infrastructure and small and medium enterprises.

In October, IBBI announced that Sandip Garg has taken charge as a Whole Time Member.

IBBI is a key institution in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). PTI HG SGC HG MR