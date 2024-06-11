Jitin Prasada takes charge as MoS IT; says ministry holds great importance in today's tech era

New Delhi, June 11 (PTI) The ministry of electronics and IT holds great importance in today's technological era, and is especially significant for the youth, Minister of State Jitin Prasada said on Tuesday as he took charge at Meity.

Prasada also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him the opportunity to take forward the government's agenda around digital transformation.

