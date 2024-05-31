JiviAI says its AI-based healthcare language learning model outperforms those of Google, OpenAI

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Home-grown healthcare startup JiviAI on Friday said its AI-based language learning model has outperformed machine learning algorithms of Google and OpenAI and ranked number one on a global benchmark.

The ranking was measured by Open Medical LLM Leaderboard which tracks and evaluates the performance of healthcare sector-focused large language models.

Open Medical LLM Leaderboard is hosted by AI platform Hugging Face, the University of Edinburgh, and Open Life Science AI.

JiviAI is a Gurugram-based startup, which was founded by Ankur Jain, a former chief product officer at BharatPe, and G V Sanjay Reddy, Chairman of Reddy Ventures.

Jivi's large language model 'Jivi MedX' has outperformed popular AI-based language learning models like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Med-PaLM 2, with an average score of 91.65 across Leaderboard's nine benchmark categories, the Indian startup said in a statement.

"This is a monumental achievement for an Indian company. At Jivi, our mission is to make top-of-the-line healthcare available to everyone globally. Our LLM being the best worldwide gives us immense pride and confidence as we prepare to bring Jivi to over a billion people," Co-founder and chairman G V Sanjay Reddy said.

The company is planning to launch Jivi MedX in August 2024.

Jain had announced the launch of JiviAI through a LinkedIn post earlier this month.

"I am looking forward to this new chapter of my entrepreneurship journey as CEO and Co-Founder at Jivi AI, where we are using generative AI to improve healthcare outcomes for 8 billion people!," he wrote on LinkedIn.

According to records, JiviAI was incorporated in January 2024. PTI ANK HVA