JK Agri Genetics posts net loss of Rs 8.73 cr in Q4

New Delhi: JK Agri Genetics on Monday said it has posted a net loss of Rs 8.73 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal on higher expenses.

Advertisment

The company's net loss widened from Rs 6.50 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

During the January-March quarter, total income rose to Rs 40.35 crore from Rs 23.93 crore a year ago.

However, expenses remained higher at Rs 52.94 crore compared to Rs 33.10 crore in the said period.

For the full fiscal 2023-24, the company's net loss widened to Rs 20.82 crore as against Rs 10.79 crore in the previous fiscal.