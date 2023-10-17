JK Agri Genetics posts Q2 net loss at Rs 10.99 cr

New Delhi: JK Agri Genetics on Tuesday posted a net loss of Rs 10.99 crore for the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal on lower income.

Advertisment

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 15.76 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 10.43 crore during the July-September quarter of 2023-24 from Rs 16.22 crore in the year-ago period.

The Hyderabad-based company's expenses remained lower at Rs 25.82 crore during the second quarter compared to Rs 37.97 crore a year ago.

The company is engaged in agri and allied products.