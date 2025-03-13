J&K Assembly passes grants of over Rs 27,526 crore for four depts

Jammu, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday passed grants for four departments of school education, health and medical education, social welfare, and higher education, totalling over Rs 27,526 crore.

Introduced by Minister Sakina Itoo in the House on Wednesday, the grants amount to Rs 12,014.89 crore for the School Education Department, Rs 8,813.70 crore for the Health and Medical Education Department, Rs 4,504.28 crore for the Social Welfare Department, and Rs 2,193.40 crore for the Higher Education Department, passed through a voice vote on Thursday.

The grants totalling an amount of Rs 27,526.28 crore were approved following a two-day detailed discussion in the House.

Summing up the discussion on demands for grants, Itoo, who holds charge of Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare, and Education, welcomed the suggestions from legislators regarding the departments under her charge.

Itoo assured legislators that her team would carefully examine the suggestions for implementation, emphasizing efforts to resolve the issues raised during the discussion on demands for grants.

Speaking on the School Education sector, the Minister highlighted its critical role as the foundation of a nation under the visionary leadership of late Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who prioritized education.

She expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for allocating substantial budget provisions despite financial constraints, aimed at enhancing education quality across Jammu and Kashmir.

Reflecting on the sector's achievements, Itoo mentioned J&K's achievement of nearly universal free education up to university level, supported by a network of 18,724 government schools and 5,517 private schools contributing to a literacy rate of 77.3 percent, close to the national average.

She laid thrust on infrastructure development under Capex Samagra, including new school buildings and additional classrooms amounting to Rs 739 crore.

She also highlighted recent initiatives such as the restoration of the November session and provisions for 600 ICT labs, 2000 smart classrooms, and 500 ATLs to promote innovation and scientific temper among students.

"For remote and migratory populations, 1859 seasonal centres are operational across J&K", she said. The success of government school students in board and competitive exams, emphasises their significant achievements, she added.

Further initiatives include 89 KGBVs to promote female literacy among scheduled caste and scheduled tribe populations and 85 girls'' hostels sanctioned in educationally backward blocks under the Beti Anmol scheme, benefiting over 12,000 BPL girl students, she added.

Regarding the Health and Medical Education Department, Itoo highlighted its pivotal role in society's development, noting milestones such as the establishment of a dedicated Cath lab at the government medical college in Anantnag and ongoing efforts to operationalize one at GMC at Jammu.

She also mentioned the start of BHMS courses at the government homeopathic medical college, Kathua, and plans for a 250-bed Maternal & Child Care hospital in Anantnag.

She outlined ongoing projects to strengthen health infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, including the fast-tracked construction of AIIMS Kashmir, targeted for completion by November 2025.

Discussing the social welfare department, Itoo mentioned the revision in pension amounts announced by Chief Minister for all beneficiary categories during the Budget speech 2025-26. She detailed a graded pension structure aligned with beneficiaries'' age groups, ensuring equity and sustainability. PTI AB MR