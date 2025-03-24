J&K Assembly passes Rs 9,953 cr grants for seven key departments

Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed grants amounting to over Rs 9,953.08 crore for seven key departments, including agriculture and horticulture.

The government is complementing its ongoing investments in infrastructure with a stronger emphasis on beneficiary-oriented schemes, ensuring that farmers directly benefit from targeted interventions.

The grants, introduced by Minister for Agriculture Production Javid Ahmad Dar in the Assembly, included Rs 2,583.69 crore for the agriculture production department, Rs 1,228.99 crore for the animal and sheep husbandry department, Rs 225.24 crore for the fisheries department, Rs 4,754.85 crore for the rural development department, Rs 704.29 crore for the horticulture department, Rs 359.60 crore for the election department and Rs 96.42 crore for the cooperatives department.

During discussions, Dar emphasized that agriculture and allied sectors are the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy, contributing Rs 37,559 crore, which accounts for 18 per cent of the State’s Gross Domestic Product (SGDP).

"The horticulture sector leads the way, contributing 41 per cent of this amount, reaffirming J&K’s dominance in high-value fruit production," he told the house while replying to the grants of his departments. The livestock sector plays a crucial role, contributing 33 per cent to the economy, while core agricultural activities make up 25 per cent, demonstrating the region’s diverse and resilient agrarian economy," he added.

Dar highlighted the government's focus on beneficiary-oriented schemes, ensuring that farmers receive direct benefits from targeted interventions.

"One such initiative is the High-Density Plantation (HDP) scheme, which has already brought 836 hectares under high-density orchards, including 174 hectares covered in the current financial year. With a Rs 30 crore budget allocation for 2024-25, this initiative is driving higher productivity, increased farmer income, and long-term sustainability in the horticulture sector," he added.

The minister said 3,220 dairy units were established in 2024-25 under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme, generating employment for nearly 5,000 people. Similarly, 2,170 units were set up under the integrated sheep development scheme in the same period, he added.

He said that agriculture in the UT is shifting from a produce-focused to a producer-centric approach. "There are 29 projects under HADP (Holistic Agriculture Development Programme), spanning all sectors within the agriculture production department, driving a fundamental transformation in J&K’s agri-economy".

The minister highlighted significant strides in horticulture, particularly in the expansion of high-density (HD) plantations.

"The government is developing rootstock banks and mother orchards to support the growth of HD plantations across 5,500 hectares under project 21 of HADP," he stated.

During 2024-25, the government promoted protected cultivation, with 9,083 square meters already developed for rootstock production, he added. Additionally, 45 hectares have been designated as mother orchards, while 18.6 hectares are being cultivated for rootstock production.

Dar also outlined a phased assistance disbursement plan to address setbacks in traditional orchards due to reduced farmer engagement post-financial support.

He announced 50 per cent assistance will be given after plantation, 30 per cent will be provided upon sprouting and the final 20 per cent will be disbursed after one year, if survival reaches 90 per cent.

The minister highlighted key achievements in the livestock sector and said that 191 satellite heifer-rearing units were established in 2024-25 to reduce dependence on animal imports and improve dairy animal quality in J&K.

He said that 19 milk value-addition SHGs received Rs 25 lakh each, and 88 SHGs were equipped with automatic milk collection units linked to bulk milk coolers.

Four breed-based farms (each housing 500 sheep) and 673 commercial sheep farms were established in 2024–25, he added.

The government is importing 900 high-quality Texel and Dorper sheep from Australia to enhance meat production, he said.

The minister said that 210 trout units, six Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) units, and eight biofloc units were set up in 2024-25 to boost fish production and promote sustainable aquaculture.

The government is focusing on expanding irrigation infrastructure and improving water efficiency in rainfed areas.

The District Irrigation Plan aims to cover 415,000 hectares of Culturable Command Area (CCA). So far, 191,000 hectares have been covered, with efforts underway to bring an additional 33,000 hectares under irrigation, he said.

18 irrigation projects are in progress under UT Capex, and 14 new projects worth Rs 48.83 crore have been sanctioned, he said adding 20,102 hectares were brought under irrigation during 2024-25.

Over the next three years, Rs 116.86 crore will be utilized to establish 200 community borewells, integrated with drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, enhancing agricultural productivity across 2,000 hectares, he said.

Dar said that 21 lakh soil health cards have been issued under the Soil Health Card (SHC) Scheme.

There are 37 mandis, with 24 fully operational and the remaining 13 in various stages of development, he said. In 2024-25, 9.44 lakh quintals of agricultural and horticultural produce worth Rs 594 crore were traded through e-NAM, compared to 6.55 lakh quintals worth Rs 416 crore in 2023-24, he added.

The Jammu & Kashmir Competitiveness Improvement Project (JKCIP) is being launched with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), he said.

He said that the introduction of the rail network in Kashmir will be a game-changer for apple growers, significantly reducing freight costs and improving profitability.

Four new Agri-Mandis will be established in Samba, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Bandipora, supported by a Market Intelligence Cell and Agri Branding Centers to boost J&K''s global market presence, he added.

The minister highlighted achievements in housing, employment, and sanitation and said that under PMAY 2.0, over 3.36 lakh beneficiaries have been surveyed across 20 districts and 23.59 lakh registered workers are actively engaged in meaningful work under MGNREGA.

J&K has achieved 100 per cent Open Defecation Free (ODF+) status under Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) Phase I & II, he added.

Regarding the J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) – UMEED, the minister noted that over 90,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed, empowering rural women entrepreneurs.

Dar emphasized that the government is working to transform J&K’s agricultural sector, aiming to increase its contribution to State Gross Geographical Product (SGGP) from Rs 37,559 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years..

“We are accelerating our march towards 5,500 hectares under high-density fruit plantations. For 2025–26, we are making a historic Rs 70 crore allocation—the highest ever—to modernize orchards, boost productivity, and increase farmers'' incomes,” he said. PTI AB MR MR