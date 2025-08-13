J&K; authorities issue notice to Amazon, Bengal-based firm over 'fake Kashmiri silk carpets'

Srinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday issued a notice to a West Bengal-based private company and online shopping giant Amazon for allegedly misbranding fake carpets as "authentic Kashmiri handmade silk carpet".

"NOTICES issued 2 @jewelcarpet & @amazonIN for misbranding #KashmirCrafts," Director, Department handicraft and handloom Mussarat Zia said in a post on X.

Attaching a screenshot of the misbranded carpet to his post, Zia said, "They must b crazy offering 50% rebates on cheap FAKES in name of Authentic Kashmiri Handmade Silk Carpet for '¹2,160 & '¹2,630. UNACCEPTABLE. Brings disrepute 2 artisans & high value items." The size of silk carpet mentioned in the Amazon listing would cost upwards of Rs 25,000.

According to the notice, the company has been directed to remove the misleading advertisements and tender an apology.

The company has been also directed to provide details of all sales of the misbranded products and submit a compliance report within three days. PTI MIJ TRB