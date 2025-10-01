J&K Bank celebrates 88th foundation day

Srinagar, Oct 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Wednesday celebrating its 88th foundation day, paying rich tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh -- the founder of the financial institution.

"Celebrating 87 years of existence on the Foundation Day, J&K Bank organised a commemorative function today at its Corporate Headquarters, which was chaired by MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee," a spokesman of the bank said here.

"On this auspicious occasion of our Bank's Foundation Day, we pay heartfelt tributes to Late Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, whose vision and foresight laid the foundations of this financial institution that has been integral to the economic empowerment and social transformation of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and is on its way to become one of the best banks in the country. I really salute his vision," Chatterjee said.

"The task at our hand is to take our Bank to the next level. For that we need to continue the mission of socio-economic transformation in our core geography so that the initial dream continues to be realised," he added.