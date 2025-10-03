J&K Bank contributes Rs 4.10 cr to CM's Relief Fund for flood-hit families

Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Friday contributed an amount of Rs 4.10 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the relief and rehabilitation measures for people affected by the recent floods in the Union territory.

The MD and CEO of J-K Bank, Amitava Chatterjee, along with members of the Board of Directors, handed over a cheque of Rs 4.10 crore to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here.

Abdullah said such solidarity shown by institutions reflects the collective resolve to stand by the people in times of distress, which will greatly help in easing the hardships of the flood-affected families.

Thanking the bank staff for their commitment, the chief minister said J-K Bank has always been at the forefront of supporting the community in testing times, and its latest gesture demonstrates its deep sense of responsibility towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 150 people lost their lives in cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in rain-battered Jammu and Kashmir since August.

Infrastructure, including over 4,000 houses, 70 bridges and over 3000 km of roads, suffered extensive damage due to the severe weather conditions. PTI SSB ARI