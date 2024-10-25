J&K Bank Q2 profit surges 45% to Rs 551 cr

New Delhi: J&K Bank on Friday reported a 45 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 551 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 381 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,420 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,954 crore in the same period a year ago, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income of the bank rose to Rs 3,124 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 2,764 crore in the second quarter of 2023.

Asset quality of the bank witnessed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 3.95 per cent of gross advances at the end of the September quarter of 2024 against 5.26 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans also declined to 0.85 per cent compared to 1.04 per cent in the year-ago period.

Its Capital Adequacy Ratio increased to 14.99 per cent from 14.53 per cent at the end of September 2023.