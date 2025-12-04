J&K Bank sanctions loans to 10,000 youth under Mission Yuva scheme

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Bank has provided loans to 10,000 youth under the Mission Yuva scheme in the Union Territory with an aim to make them economically self-reliant.

In a major step towards promoting entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance among the youth, J&K Bank has achieved a milestone under the J&K government's flagship Mission Yuva programme by sanctioning loans to 10,000 eligible beneficiaries for establishing their own business ventures, a spokesman of the lender said in a statement here.

Through Mission Yuva, the Bank has been working in close coordination with the state government to translate the vision of youth empowerment into tangible economic opportunities across the Union Territory, it added.

The achievement marks the bank's continued commitment to nurturing a new entrepreneurial mindset, enabling young men and women to emerge as job givers rather than job seekers, the spokesman said.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, the bank's MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee said empowering 10,000 young entrepreneurs under Mission Yuva reflects our deep-rooted commitment to drive self-reliance and inclusive growth in J&K.

"This milestone is not just about numbers; it represents the spirit of our youth taking charge of their future with confidence and purpose," he said.

Chatterjee said the bank remains steadfast in its support of this transformative programme that strengthens the region's socio-economic fabric while empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Mission Yuva aims to motivate and equip young individuals to start their own ventures through financial support, capacity-building and grassroots mentoring.