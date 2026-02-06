JK Budget: CM Omar Abdullah announces welfare and development measures

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday announced a slew of welfare measures and development initiatives in the 2026-27 budget aimed at boosting the economy, strengthening social sectors, and promoting sustainable growth across the Union Territory.

The budget focuses on science and technology, agriculture, healthcare, education, tourism, and social welfare, with special emphasis on employment generation, infrastructure development, and support to vulnerable sections.

Presenting a Rs 1.27 lakh crore budget, Abdullah said that in the science and technology sector, the government has announced the revival of Kathua and Handwara Biotech Parks to promote research, entrepreneurship, and high-end scientific jobs.

"The budget also proposes solar pumps for farmers, solarisation of government buildings, small hydro projects, and establishment of solar villages in tribal areas," he said.

Support for research and development, scholarships up to the PhD level, and expansion of EV charging infrastructure were also announced.

To strengthen the economy and crafts sector, Abdullah announced the establishment of Unity Mall as a permanent crafts bazaar and the expansion of Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) outreach through national and global buyer-seller meets.

The government also proposed a full transition to SPARSH with Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer to ensure transparency in financial management. "The budget includes Rs 180 crore for modernisation of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra infrastructure and incentives to retain staff in remote and difficult areas," he said.

In the social welfare sector, the chief minister announced full fee waivers for students from economically weaker families from Class 9 to college level and free LPG cylinders for eligible households.

The government also proposed monthly sponsorship support for orphan children, scholarships for tribal students, and free government transport facilities for persons with disabilities, he said.

The chief minister said that for agriculture and rural development, the budget proposes crop insurance coverage for apple, saffron, mango, and litchi crops, and expansion of controlled atmosphere storage facilities in underserved districts.

"The government also plans to promote micro and sprinkler irrigation, aromatic and medicinal plant cultivation, and set up Embryo Transfer Technology labs in every district to improve livestock genetics. A strong push for ODF-Plus status in rural areas has also been announced," he said.

In education and youth empowerment, he said that the government proposed JK e-Pathshala DTH channels for Classes 1 to 12 without internet requirement, upgrading anganwadi centres into modern Bal Vidyalayas, indoor sports facilities in all government schools, and priority hiring of local youth in industries availing government concessions.

The chief minister said that the healthcare sector will see expansion of Lal Ded Hospital with IVF and NICU facilities and establishment of a new Mother and Child Hospital at GMC Anantnag.

"The government also announced setting up Cath Labs in Rajouri, Baramulla, and Doda, emergency hospitals in Uri and Poonch, a J&K-wide Cancer Control Strategy in collaboration with NITI Aayog and ICMR, and provision of bullet-proof ambulances for border districts," he said.

The chief minister said the budget aims to promote inclusive development, strengthen public service delivery, and accelerate economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir.