J&K cabinet approves proposal to upgrade panchayat secretaries' pay level

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has approved a proposal to upgrade the pay level of panchayat secretaries in the rural development department.

The Council of Ministers, which met on Monday in Jammu under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, approved the proposal for up-gradation of the pay level of Panchayat Secretaries of the Rural Development Department,” the office of the Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

It further said that the decision addresses a long-pending demand of these grassroots functionaries.

The Panchayat Secretaries had been demanding for a long time the removal of anomalies and better allowances in their salaries, with a focus on revision of the pay scale from Level 2 to Level 4 in J&K. PTI AB OZ MR