J&K can generate additional annual revenue of Rs 15,000–20,000 cr in next 5–7 years: LG

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir can generate an additional revenue of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore annually in the next five to seven years by tapping into the vast but underutilised mining sector, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

The lieutenant governor highlighted the challenges and opportunities for India in a rapidly evolving world and the critical role of policymakers and business leaders.

"J&K holds immense potential in limestone, sapphire, lithium and other minerals. With strategic planning, in the next five to seven years, we can generate an additional annual revenue of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha was addressing the Strategic Management Forum conference on policymaking and strategic planning for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 at IIM Jammu.

He also called for enhancing the hydropower sector and suggested amendments to the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) to ensure it meets evolving economic needs.

"Our focus should be on macroeconomic stability and high investment in education and health. Digital tools, participatory governance, transparency, accountability, speedy project implementation and effective public services for a growing population will be key for all-round development," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha further said that the country's manufacturing and services sectors are showing impressive growth, and there is renewed confidence among industry leaders to take on the rest of the world.

"I also see our village industries and the handloom and handicraft sector competing with the best. The prime minister's clarion call for Swadeshi has given fresh impetus to this sector," he said.

The lieutenant governor also stressed the responsibility of the bureaucracy, saying every file represents the lives and future of millions of people and must be handled with complete sensitivity.

He further said that strengthening the four pillars of a Viksit Bharat -- women, youth, farmers and the poor -- is essential, and that technology-driven systems are key to tackling challenges such as corruption and terrorism. PTI AB HVA