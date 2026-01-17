New Delhi: JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported an 8.56 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 173.61 crore during the December quarter.

It had posted a profit of Rs 189.87 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 18.18 per cent at Rs 3,463.07 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 2,930.28 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JKCL's total expenses were Rs 3,192.91 crore, up 18.42 per cent in the December quarter.

JKCL's total income, including other income, was Rs 3,509 crore during the period under review, up 17.95 per cent.

It has reported a 23 per cent volume sales growth on grey cement on a year-on-year basis to 5.36 million tonnes.

Its EBIDTA per tonne was Rs 928 as against Rs 1,022 in the quarter.

JKCL has a production capacity of 28.26 MTPA grey cement, 3.05 MTPA white cement and wall putty.