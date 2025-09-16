J&K CM Omar Abdullah tells telcos to focus on far-flung villages

Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed the telecom and digital communications infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, with focus on extending services to far-flung villages, dark zones and railway tunnels.

Abdullah chaired a meeting during which steps to strengthen the communication infrastructure across the union territory were discussed, an official spokesman said.

The meeting discussed the status of ongoing projects and the challenges delaying their execution, he said.

Underlining the significance of connectivity as a bridge to progress, the Chief Minister said robust mobile and internet services are essential for effective governance, quality education, accessible healthcare, vibrant tourism and overall public welfare.

Officials from BSNL briefed the meeting on the progress of the Amended BharatNet Project (ABP) Phase-III, which aims to deliver high-speed internet to gram panchayats and rural areas.

The chief minister directed the officials that strict timelines be maintained and stressed the need for priority coverage of uncovered and remote habitations.

Several issues were highlighted which require the intervention of the government for timely completion of projects. These included early allotment of land for installation of telecom towers and equipment, and the expeditious grant of Right of Way permissions by various departments for the laying of optical fibre cables.

The need for uninterrupted services was also emphasized, with a focus on providing electricity connections to all gram panchayats to operationalize BharatNet, implementing centralized billing and smart metering systems, and ensuring the availability and functionality of panchayat or alternate government buildings where digital services are to be hosted.

"Digital empowerment of our villages and towns is a cornerstone of inclusive growth. We are committed to ensuring that no part of Jammu and Kashmir remains disconnected, whether it is a remote hamlet, a dark zone, or a railway tunnel," the chief minister said.

He directed BSNL and concerned government departments to work in close coordination, resolve bottlenecks swiftly, and ensure timely delivery of connectivity projects across Jammu and Kashmir. PTI MIJ ANU ANU