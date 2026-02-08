J&K earns Rs 2,152 crore from liquor shop auctions in two fiscal years

Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has generated about Rs 2,152 crore in revenue from the auction of liquor shops over the past two financial years, and has no proposal to open new wine shops during 2026–27, according to official data.

As much as Rs 1,03,462.49 lakh was generated in 2023–24, while Rs 1,11,816.07 lakh was earned in 2024–25, it added.

The Jammu region contributed the bulk of the revenue, generating Rs 1,96,830.06 lakh over the last two years, while the Kashmir region accounted for Rs 18,448.50 lakh, officials said.

The government further stated that no new JKEL-2 liquor licences are proposed to be issued in the next financial year.

Sharing district-wise details, the government said existing wine shops generated substantial revenue in the last two years. In Jammu district, revenue stood at Rs 48,350.15 lakh in 2023-24 and increased to Rs 50,913.93 lakh in 2024-25.

Udhampur recorded Rs 11,322 lakh in 2023–24 and Rs 12,061.50 lakh in 2024-25, while Kathua generated Rs 10,653 lakh and Rs 11,272 lakh during the same period.

In the Kashmir region, Srinagar reported revenue of Rs 5,489.67 lakh in 2023-24, which rose to Rs 6,557.66 lakh in 2024-25.

Anantnag’s revenue increased from Rs 1,403.50 lakh to Rs 1,999.50 lakh, while Baramulla recorded Rs 872.23 lakh in 2023-24 and Rs 1,139.84 lakh in 2024-25.

Officials said all liquor licences are issued strictly to domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the J&K Excise Act, 1958, and the Excise Policy notified from time to time.