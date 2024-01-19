J&K govt transfers 272 acres land to industries department for setting up new industrial estate in Kathua

Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 272 acres of land to the industries department for setting up a new industrial estate in Kathua district.

The move is aimed at pushing development of the area, creating industrial units and adding employment opportunities in the region.

The Administrative Council (AC) in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday approved the transfer of state land measuring 2,183 kanal and 14 Marla (272 acres) situated at Gandyal, Majra, Bhagthali and Taraf Manjli villages of Kathua in favour of the Industries and Commerce department for establishment of industrial estate there, an official spokesman said.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, and Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, also attended the meeting.

Since 2019, the administration has transferred over 3,875 acres (31,000 kanals) of land in several parts of the Union Territory to the department of industries and commerce.

A new industrial estate in Kathua shall play an important role in the development of the area, create various employment opportunities, which shall be in the interest of the public and the government, the spokesperson said. PTI AB HVA