JK Group's Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business launches first residential MBA in Product Management

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), set up by the JK Group, Thursday launched the first two-year fully residential MBA in Product Management programme at its campus in Jaipur's JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU).

Advertisment

According to officials, this is the only full-time residential MBA in Product Management course to be offered by an Indian business school.

"The success of any product is profoundly influenced by the experiences of its consumers. Product management, as a distinct discipline, sets itself apart from business strategy, design, sales, marketing and engineering.

"This course is designed to equip learners with cutting-edge, industry-relevant skills that will empower them to make informed business decisions," said R P Singhania, the chairman and MD of JK Tyre and Industries and also the pro-chancellor of JKLU.

Advertisment

The programme is designed for those who are comfortable with technology, preferably with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) background, and a proven track record of two to four years in full-time industry roles.

Through in-classroom learning in year one and six-month-long full-time experiential learning in year two delivered in collaboration with corporate partners, the students will be groomed as future business leaders, greatly enhancing their domain expertise and behavioural capabilities.

The candidates must also have appeared for CAT, XAT, GMAT, GRE, or the HSB Test. The selection process will also involve a thorough evaluation of the statement of purpose and personal interviews.

"Product managers are central to the digital transformation & innovation in future-ready organisations. By focusing on three tracks -- general management, product management, and leadership, delivered through world-class faculty drawn from leading IIMs and practising industry experts, the course will provide unparalleled experiential learning, imparting industry-relevant skills to learners giving them a competitive advantage in the job market," said HP Singhania, vice-chairman and MD of JK Paper and pro-chancellor of JKLU. PTI GJS GJS NSD NSD