J&K industry bodies hail Union budget; seek focused attention on tourism promotion

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Several industry bodies, including Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), on Saturday hailed the Union budget as "well balanced" focussing on all major sectors and expressed hope that the government will announce development of a big tourism destination in the region.

JCCI President Arun Gupta, however, said the government should have made certain provisions for setting up some public sector undertakings to boost industrial development for employment generation.

"The budget is well-balanced with focus on all major sectors like defence, health, agriculture, development, exports, women, youth, lower middle class people and Make in India mission," he said.

Gupta said they are hopeful that the government will develop a big tourism destination in Jammu to increase the footfall of tourists.

Chairman, Federation of Industries, Jammu, Lalit Mahajan described the budget as industrial-friendly, and said various proposals in the budget for the development of MSME and other related sectors are praise-worthy.

However, he expressed disappointment over non-extension of the central package of incentive for the existing as well as new units in J&K.

Chairman of Jammu-chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce Rahul Sahai said the Budget is a well-balanced financial plan that aligns fiscal discipline with economic growth, ensuring sustainable development while boosting key sectors.

The budget emphasises skilling, education, training, agriculture, research, and small industry exports, backed by real schemes and financial support, he said.

While Jammu and Kashmir was not specifically addressed in detail, he said future announcements regarding the NCSS package and related schemes are anticipated.

"Overall, the budget is progressive and growth-oriented, providing a strong roadmap for India's sustainable economic development," he said.

President Traders Federation Ware House-Nehru Market Jammu Deepak Gupta said the budget reflects a strong commitment to fostering economic growth, empowering businesses, and supporting the middle class. PTI TAS HVA