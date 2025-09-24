JK Lakshmi Cement acquires 26% in Ampin C&I Power, commissions new grinding unit in Surat

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday said that it has acquired a 26 per cent stake in Ampin C&I Power, which will enable it to source solar power under applicable captive power laws.

The JK group firm is investing Rs 4 crore in 9.9 MWp solar project through a Power Purchase Agreement, a company statement said.

This will support JK Lakshmi Cement's commitment to clean energy and cost efficiency.

"With an investment of up to Rs 4 crore and a planned capacity of 9.9 MWp, the solar project supports the company’s growing energy requirements and reinforces its leadership in sustainable business practices," it said.

In a separate filing, JK Lakshmi Cement announced the commissioning of a new grinding unit in Surat with a capacity of 1.35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

With this addition, JK Lakshmi Cement's total installed capacity now stands at 18 MTPA.