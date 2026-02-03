JK Lakshmi Cement profit declines 23.6 pc to Rs 57 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Tuesday reported a 23.66 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 57.04 crore during the December quarter weighed down by the implementation of new labour laws.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.72 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC), a flagship company of JK Organisation.

JKLC had exceptional items totalling Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter on account of the implementation of the new labour codes.

It reported a profit before exceptional items and tax, which was at Rs 94,26 crore, up 5.55 per cent. This was at Rs 89.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Its revenue from operations was up 6.11 per cent at Rs 1,588.40 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,496.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of JKLC were at Rs 1,523.27 crore, up 7.53 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

Its sales volume was up 8.24 per cent to 3.28 million tonnes in the third quarter of FY26.

JKLC's total income, which includes other income, was up 14 per cent to Rs 1,717.53 crore.

On the outlook, the company said, "India's cement sector outlook for 2025-26 is better than the previous year with volume growth projected at 6 per cent driven by infrastructure activity and housing demand." Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 761.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.91 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH TRB