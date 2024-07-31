JK Lakshmi Cement Q1 profit dips 15.27 pc to Rs 67.60 cr, sales down 9.61 pc to Rs 1,563.88 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported a fall of 15.27 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 67.60 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 79.79 crore in the April-June period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 9.61 per cent at Rs 1,563.88 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,730.25 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

JK Cement's total expenses were at Rs 1,461.61 crore in the June quarter, lower by 10 per cent over the year-ago period.

The total income of JK Lakshmi Cement was Rs 1,576.96 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, down 9.44 per cent from the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 885.60 on BSE, down 1.79 per cent. PTI KRH DRR