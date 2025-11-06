JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 profit at Rs 80.63 cr, revenue up 25% to Rs 1,554.44 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 80.63 crore for the September quarter of FY26, helped by volume growth and cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 30.8 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC).

Its revenue from operations was up 24.1 per cent at Rs 1,531.77 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 1,234.29 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses of JKLC were at Rs 1,451.74 crore, up 14.8 per cent in the September quarter of FY'26.

Its sales volume was up 14.7 per cent to 28.43 lakh tonnes in the second quarter of FY'26.

JKLC’s total income, which includes other income, was also up 25 per cent to Rs 1,554.44 crore.

The company's Chairperson & Managing Director, Vinita Singhania, said, “The profitability of the company improved sequentially on account of higher volume, better product & market mix and reduction in fuel cost." In the first half (H1) of FY'26, JKCL's total consolidated income was at Rs 3,317.58 crore, up 17.6 per cent.

During the quarter, JKLC has commissioned an Additional Grinding Unit of 13.50 Lakh Tonnes Per Annum at Surat and also completed the de-bottlenecking of its Cement Mills at Jaykaypuram, Sirohi.

"With this, the total Cement Capacity of the Company has increased from 16.5 MTPA to 18 MTPA," it said.

It is also putting up a Railway Siding at its Durg Cement Plant at a cost of Rs 325 crore, which is funded through mix of debt of Rs 225 crore and rest through internal accruals. The first phase of the project has already been completed, it added.

Over the outlook, the company said, it is "better than the previous year" for the cement industry with volume growth projected at 6 per cent, driven by Infrastructure activity and Housing demand.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 869.25 on BSE, up 2.07 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH MR