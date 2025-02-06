JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 profit declines 59.7 pc to Rs 60.5 cr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 59.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.46 crore for the December quarter on account of lower sales realisation.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 150.15 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKCL) -- a flagship company of JK Organization.

Its revenue from operations was down 12 per cent to Rs 1,496.83 crore in the December quarter. It was at Rs 1,702.84 crore in the year-ago period.

JK Lakshmi Cement Chairperson & Managing Director Vinita Singhania said, "The profitability of the company for the quarter has been impacted due to lower sales realisation in our primary markets." Its sales volume was down 4.54 per cent to 22.48 lakh tonnes in the December quarter.

Total expenses of JKCL were at Rs 1,416.57 crore, down 5.9 per cent in the December quarter of FY25.

JKCL's total income, including other income, was also down 12.42 per cent to Rs 1,505.87 crore.

Over the outlook, the company said it is positive for the sector looking at the government's spending on infrastructure projects.

"Considering the government's continuous focus on infrastructure development and higher budgetary allocation towards infrastructure development and various other initiatives for housing & road development, the outlook for the cement sector is positive in the coming year," it said.

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 847.95 per scrip on the BSE, up 8.16 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH TRB