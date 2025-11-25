JK Lakshmi Cement to invest Rs 1,816 cr to expand production capacity in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) JK Lakshmi Cement on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 1,816 crore to augment manufacturing operations in Chhattisgarh.

The company plans to increase its clinker production capacity by 2.31 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and cement grinding capacity by 1.2 MTPA, supported by a proposed investment of Rs 1,816 crore.

The MoU for the proposed investment was formally signed during the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect event held on Tuesday in New Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

This new capacity will boost the company's ability to serve rapidly growing markets across Eastern and Central India, where demand for building materials remains high.

The expansion supports JK Lakshmi Cement's goal of increasing capacity to about 30 MTPA in the coming years.

"This expansion marks an important step in how we are shaping JK Lakshmi Cement's next phase of growth. Chhattisgarh has been central to our manufacturing strategy, and this investment strengthens our ability to serve Eastern and Central India with reliable, efficient capacity," JK Lakshmi Cement Deputy Managing Director Shrivats Singhania said.

Over the past decade, the company has played a crucial role in strengthening Chhattisgarh's industrial landscape since establishing its integrated plant in Durg in 2015.

The company has undertaken numerous initiatives, including establishing a manufacturing facility with a capacity of 1.8 MTPA of clinker and 2.7 MTPA of cement, upgrading operations with energy-efficient technologies and advanced automation, and improving logistics through enhanced rail connectivity.

"Chhattisgarh continues to demonstrate strong and broad-based economic momentum, making it one of the most promising markets for cement demand in the country," Arun Shukla, President & Director at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, said.

Shares of the company ended 0.28 per cent up at Rs 782.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW