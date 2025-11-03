JK Paper Q2 net profit down 39.6 pc to Rs 77.8 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) JK Paper Ltd on Monday reported a decline of 39.6 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, on account of low sales realisation and high wood pulp prices.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 128.85 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from JK Paper, maker of branded copier paper, coated paper and packaging boards.

Its revenue from operations was up 3.1 per cent to Rs 1,768.18 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,714.88 crore in the corresponding quarter.

According to the company, "Higher wood cost and lower sales realisation due to continuing cheap imports have affected performance." Total expenses of JK Paper were at Rs 1,666.98 crore, up 6.2 per cent in the September quarter.

Shares of JK Paper Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 397.65 on BSE, up 0.04 per cent from its previous close. PTI KRH DRR