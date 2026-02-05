JK Paper Q3 net profit at Rs 27.53 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) JK Paper Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.53 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 impacted by annual shut of its two major plants and higher expenses.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 65.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the third quarter stood at Rs 1,781.65 crore. It was at Rs 1,654.25 crore a year ago.

Total expenses in the quarter were at Rs 1,730.28 crore. It was at Rs 1,571.12 crore in the year-ago period.

The results are not comparable with previous periods due to acquisitions, including that of Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd in October 2025, JK Paper said.

The company said performance in the quarter has been adversely impacted mainly due to planned annual shut at two major plants in Odisha and Gujarat leading to lower production.

Besides, continued imports at a cheaper rate resulting in lower sales realisation and sharp rupee depreciation against Euro impacting the finance cost, also affected the performance, it added. PTI RKL ANU ANU