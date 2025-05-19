JK Paper Q4 net profit slides 72.34 pc at Rs 77.05 cr

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) JK Paper Ltd on Monday reported a 72.34 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, hit by lower sales realisation due to continued high imports and increase in wood cost.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 278.6 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated net revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 1,689.5 crore as compared to Rs 1,718.61 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, it added.

"Lower sales realisation due to continued high imports and increase in wood cost have impacted the performance," JK Paper said.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 1,609.42 crore as compared to Rs 1,457.63 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

The board of directors has recommended a 50 per cent dividend of Rs 5 per share amounting to Rs 84.7 crore for FY25, the company said.

In FY25, consolidated net profit was down at Rs 411.98 crore from Rs 1,133.2 crore in FY24. Consolidated net revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 6,718.07 crore as compared to Rs 6,659.23 crore in FY24, the company said. PTI RKL MR