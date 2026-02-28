J&K targets 100 per cent business reform compliance in three months

Jammu, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday directed all departments to ensure 100 per cent compliance with business reform measures within the next three months, reaffirming the government’s resolve to fast-track Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms across the Union Territory.

Dulloo was chairing a high-level review meeting to assess the progress achieved under Phase-II of the Ease of Doing Business reforms and subsequently reviewed the District Business Reforms Action Plan (D-BRAP) in a separate session, an official spokesman said.

These reforms are being implemented under the guidance of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for holding a comprehensive stakeholders’ conference to ensure smooth, time-bound and effective implementation of reform-oriented deregulations introduced under the ‘Reduction of Compliance Burden’ initiative aimed at strengthening Ease of Doing Business across Jammu & Kashmir.

He directed the Industries & Commerce Department to convene a stakeholders’ conference at the earliest to sensitize entrepreneurs, industry representatives, district officials and service providers about their roles and responsibilities under the revised framework. PTI TAS MR