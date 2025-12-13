JK tourism sector to get Rs 5,500 cr investment under externally funded budget: CM

Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector will get an investment of about Rs 5,500 crore under an externally funded budget, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.

"We will do whatever we can for Gulmarg and other tourism destinations. It will perhaps be for the first time that under an externally funded project, tourism sector will get an exclusive investment of about Rs 5,500 crore," Abdullah said while addressing an event in Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The Chief Minister unveiled the Curtain Raiser of the 17th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) at the Gulmarg Convention Centre, formally setting the tone for the prestigious national event scheduled to be held in Srinagar from December 17 to 20, 2025.

He said the convention would play a pivotal role in positioning J-K as a leading global destination for adventure tourism.

Addressing the gathering, he said infrastructure development and tourism promotion would continue unabated.

Acknowledging the challenges faced during a particularly difficult year for tourism, the Chief Minister assured all stakeholders of continued government support for Gulmarg and other destinations.

Recalling Gulmarg's legacy, Abdullah said skiing was practised in Gulmarg long before it gained popularity elsewhere in the country.

However, he noted with concern that changing circumstances and climatic shifts had caused J-K to lag behind other destinations that are now more frequently mentioned in national conversations on trekking, mountaineering and rafting.

Highlighting the visible impact of climate change, the Chief Minister drew attention to the stark reduction in snowfall over recent years.

He pointed out that while Gulmarg used to receive heavy snowfall by mid-December, recent winters have seen little to none, posing a serious challenge to winter tourism and skiing.

"If we do not adapt, skiing in Gulmarg risks becoming a memory rather than a living tradition," he cautioned.

Emphasising the need for technological interventions, Abdullah advocated adoption of artificial snow-making systems, as practised in several European ski destinations.

He suggested storing rainwater and deploying snow machines when temperatures fall below zero, at least on select slopes, particularly those serviced by newly installed drag lifts.

He also proposed the installation of floodlights on certain ski slopes, on the lines of Japan, to extend skiing hours into the evening and maximise tourist activity during short winter days.

He also expressed hope that the forthcoming ATOAI annual convention would be successful and mutually beneficial, strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's standing on the national and global adventure tourism map. PTI SSB MR MR