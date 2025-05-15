JK Tyre commences production of car tyres with ISCC Plus certified material

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said it has commenced production of passenger car tyres using ISCC Plus certified sustainable raw materials at its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.

The company has initiated production of UX Royale Green tyres at the plant.

The certification, granted under the globally recognised International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC plus) framework, validates the use of traceable and responsibly sourced renewable and recycled raw materials, the tyre maker said in a statement.

"The commencement of sustainable tyre production represents a defining step in JK Tyre's journey toward environmentally responsible innovation," JK Tyre Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

JK Tyre said it was the first tyre manufacturer in the world to receive ISO 9001 certification across its entire operations in 1995.