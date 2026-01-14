JK Tyre commissions additional capacity at Madhya Pradesh plant

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) JK Tyre & Industries on Wednesday said it has commissioned additional production capacity at its passenger car radial manufacturing facility at Banmore, Madhya Pradesh.

With the commissioning of Phase III, as part of JK Tyre’s multi-phase investment strategy of over Rs 1,000 crore at the Banmore facility, the plant’s production capacity has increased to 30,000 passenger car radial tyres per day, translating to around 10.5 million tyres annually.

"As passenger vehicle demand continues to rise, our focus remains on incessant capacity enhancement, modernisation, and technology-led innovation," JK Tyre & Industries Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement.

Banmore has been a cornerstone of the company’s passenger car radial journey, and this expansion further reinforces its ability to serve OEMs and consumers, he added.

JK Tyre & Industries is among the top 20 tyre manufacturers in the world with 11 manufacturing facilities - 9 in India and 2 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually.